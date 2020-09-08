Nigeria Counts 155 New Cases Of Coronavirus

At least some 155 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

The new cases have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on Monday night, September 7, 2020, NCDC says the new cases have pushed Nigeria’s confirmed cases to 55,160.

It says some 43,231 patients have been treated and discharged.

Deaths related to the virus, according to NCDC, stood at 1,061 as of September 7, 2020.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-42

Plateau-25

Rivers-16

Ebonyi-10

Abia-9

Ogun-9

FCT-9

Osun-7

Katsina-6

Kaduna-6

Ekiti-4

Taraba-4

Edo-3

Anambra-2

Akwa Ibom-2

Kano-1

By Melvin Tarlue