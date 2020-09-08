Robber Transferred To Tema For Prosecution

Alhassan Imrani

Alhassan Imrani, 38, who was arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command for possessing a number of firearms, ammunition has been transferred to Tema in the Greater Accra region for prosecution.

The Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Atibilla , told DGN Online that Officers from Tema Regional Police Command where it is believed that the criminal activities of the suspect occurred visited Tamale and transported him to the Command.

According to him, the suspect reportedly shot a victim in the Central region in the leg and robbed him of a Toyota Highlander vehicle and brought it to Tamale.

He said the Toyota Highlander vehicle has since been handed over to the Tema Regional Police Command.

The Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander said an accomplice of the suspect has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command upon intelligence and handed over to the Tema police as well.

Police retrieved five vehicles from the suspect including the one he robbed in Tema.

He said they were conducting investigations to establish the owners of the vehicles.

The suspect is believed to be linked to a crime committed earlier in Tema for which the law enforcement officers have been on a manhunt for him.

According a police report, on September 5 following a tip-off, DSP/Mr. Mick Omari Boakye, Tamale Divisional Crime Officer, and D/Const. Vincent Nketiah assisted by a Tamale Patrol team arrested the suspect and sent him to the Divisional Headquarters, Tamale.

The entry was that the suspect was involved in a robbery which was reported to the Tema Regional CID.

When his residence was searched at Banvim in Tamale, three pistols, four mobile phones, one black HP laptop, one AK47 assault rifle bat, one G3 empty magazine, six registered vehicle number plates, one plier, 98-auto 45 live ammunition, 165 auto 389 live ammunition, four pistol empty cartridges and one white Toyota Highlander with registration No. GW 3241-20 were retrieved by the police.

A spraying shop was visited by the police in the course of the investigation and an ash colour Toyota Highlander with its front and rear bumpers removed was found.

The vehicle was suspected to have been snatched at gunpoint in Tema.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale