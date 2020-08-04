Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus

At least 288 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria.

The new cases have pushed Nigeria’s tally to

44,129.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of Monday, August 3, 2020, about 20,663 patients had been discharged in Nigeria.

Deaths however rose from 888 as of August 2, to 896 as of August 3, 2020.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-88

Kwara-33

Osun-27

FCT-25

Enugu-25

Abia-20

Kaduna-17

Plateau-13

Rivers-13

Delta-10

Gombe-8

Ogun-4

Oyo-3

Katsina-1

Bauchi-1

