Presidential Hopeful Kanye West Picks Michelle Tidball As 2020 Running Mate

US Presidential hopeful Kanye West has officially named Michelle Tidball as his running mate for the November 2020 presidential election of the US.

Ms. Tidball is a 57-year-old white woman that Kanye West reportedly met in Cody, Wyoming.

African Entertainment understands that she runs an online Bible study, works in a dental office, and is a self-described “biblical life coach.”

Along with charging $65 for a 50 minute one-on-one session, Tidball reportedly believes that she has Jesus on the mainline.

She is said to be a scholar of religious studies at the University of Wyoming.

According to reports, Kanye West named her in his Arkansas filing as his vice president.

Furthermore, he reportedly named her in his Missouri ballot filing last week.

However, reports available to African Entertainment as at the time of filing this report, indicated that Tidball was yet to confirm her nomination.

By Melvin Tarlue