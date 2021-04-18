Nigeria Records 60 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that Nigeria has recorded 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a tweet, NCDC revealed that Nigeria now has a total of 164,207 confirmed cases, 154,325 discharged and 2,061 recorded deaths.

The States which recorded the 60 new cases include Lagos-22, River-15, Bayelsa-7, Kaduna-5, Ogun-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Osun-2, Kano-1, and Ebonyi State-1.

Most people who are infected with #COVID19 may not show symptoms but can spread the disease to other people. Let's continue to adhere to all public health advisories on #COVID19 prevention. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/BwaORtwLv0 — Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) April 14, 2021



The Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria has therefore urged Nigerians to adhere to the social distancing protocols to reduce the number of cases being recorded.

“Maintaining a social distancing while entering or leaving places of worship will help to limit the spread of #COVID19 prevention. #TakeResponsibility &#StaySafe”.

Maintaining social distancing while entering or leaving places of worship will help to limit the spread of #COVID19. Let's continue to adhere to all non pharmaceutical measures on #COVID19 prevention.#TakeResponsibility & #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G9OGyIdK9U — Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) April 18, 2021

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke