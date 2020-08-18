Nigeria To Open Airports August 29 Amid Rising Covid-19 Deaths

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is scheduled to reopen its airports to international flights come August 29, 2020.

Airports in Nigeria have been shut to international flights for about five months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

But despite the rising covid-19 cases and deaths, Nigeria Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced in a tweet that international flights will resume on August 29, 2020.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience”, the Minister tweeted.

Domestic flights in Nigeria resumed in July this year.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria has so far recorded 49,485 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 977 deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue