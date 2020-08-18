Official: Barcelona Sack Coach After 8-2 Defeat

Spanish Club, Barcelona have dismissed their coach, Quique Setien, after their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final.

The dismissal forms part of a wide-ranging reforms Barcelona’s management is effecting to restore the club back onto the path of success.

Setien had been in charge of Barcelona for just six months. He replaced Ernesto Valverde in January 2020.

However, the disappointing results and a reported dressing room rift have been the deciding factors in his departure.

While in charge of Barcelona, Setien lost the La Liga Santander title to rivals Real Madrid.

He also saw the club being crashed out of the Copa del Rey to Athletic Club.

And then came the worst of the season, the disgraceful 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz on Friday, August 14, 2020.

A Barcelona club statement announcing Setien’s dismissal, said “The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first team coach.”

The statement added that “This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.”

He is leaving the Club with another year still left on his contract, plus an option to extend the deal to 2022.

By Melvin Tarlue