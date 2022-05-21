Nigerian In Court For Murder

A Nigerian national accused of murder has been arraigned before the Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra.

The accused, Samuel Shola Harrison, 24, and one other at large, identified as Yusif Fuseini, have been accused of killing one Osei Bannerman, 30, a taxi driver from Teshie Greda Estate.

The suspect has been remanded into police custody to reappear on June 2, 2022.

According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, around 4am, the police had information that a taxi driver was attacked and shot dead by armed robbers, who bolted with his taxi cab.

On same day around 11am, the said taxi cab, with registration number GT 5376-21, was spotted at Nungua Close, and same was retrieved.

The documents revealed that a search conducted in the car revealed one spent 300 Auto Blazer Ammunition in the car.

On October 12, 2021, the accused person was arrested by police for investigation, and it was through investigation that the police retrieved one locally manufactured pistol with 16 rounds of 300 Auto Blazer Ammunition and one spent shell, two identification cards; a Ghana Card and a driver’s licence all bearing the name, Prince Osei Asamoah.

The charge sheet had it that investigation revealed that the empty shell retrieved from accused person tally with that of the one found at the scene of crime of the taxi driver at Greda Estate.

“The bearer of the ID cards found on the accused person belonged to a spare driver of the deceased, but further checks in accused’s room disclosed a blue shirt and Khakis with blood stains soaked in water,” part of the charge sheet revealed.

The sheet indicated that the accused person, with the intent to rob, stopped the deceased taxi driver at Baatsona, and hired his services to Greda Estate.

While on board the taxi and on reaching 3rd Avenue Extension, the accused person ordered the driver at gun point to stop the car.

“The accused person shot the driver in the head with the ammunition, penetrating through his right eye, after which he took the body from the car and left it on the street, before escaping with the vehicle,” it added.

Detective Inspector Alex Ameyaw is making strenuous efforts to get the other suspect arrested.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey