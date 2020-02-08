Nigerian Kills Nigerian

The police at ACP Estates in Accra have arrested a 19-year-old Nigerian for allegedly killing his compatriot.

The suspect, who was identified as Godwin Iboro, was arrested for beating Shadrack Marcel, 26, to death.

Police preliminary investigation shows that Iboro engaged in a fight with Marcel because Marcel reportedly refused to engage in a cyber fraud business.

Iboro, according to the police, lured Marcel from Nigeria to Ghana for cyber fraud activities, but on arrival, Marcel declined to engage in the illicit business and that infuriated Iboro, who started manhandling him, leading to his death.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident, which she said occurred on Wednesday, February 5.

DSP Tenge said on February 4 around 9:30pm, Marcel packed out and attempted to return to Nigeria after complaining that he was not happy with the job he had been introduced into by the suspect.

“The complainant said Marcel was prevented from leaving the house by suspect and subjected him to severe beatings,” DSP Tenge added.

She said the complainant told the police that they all went to sleep but the following morning, they discovered Marcel was lying motionless on his bed.

He was then rushed to Amasaman Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A formal report was lodged with the Amasaman Police by the complainant, which led to the arrest of suspect Iboro,” DSP Tenge disclosed.

She revealed that since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the ACP Police, the suspect was handed over to them to continue with investigations.

Meanwhile, she said the body of Shadrack Marcel has been removed from the Amasaman Government Hospital and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

lindatenyah@gmail.com

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey