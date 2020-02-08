Thieves Rob Tema Commander

The Tema police personnel are in a state of shock following the daring raid of the office of the Tema Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic &Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu Bempah, by armed robbers.

The suspected thieves reportedly ransacked the commander’s personal office after breaking the burglar proof of one of the windows on Thursday at about 7:30 pm.

They made away with a new 42-inch Nasco television set, a 32-inch Roch television set, a laptop, a decoder and a cash sum of GH₵13 in his drawer.

The crime scene is located right at the Tema Community 1 District Police headquarters.

According to police sources, the commander recently renovated the office by adding two store rooms and relocated the office’s window outside the walls of the main police station.

“The thieves removed the burglar proof and took away the valuables. I am sure they came purposely for money thinking that the commander keeps billions in the office but they don’t know how ‘hot’ he is,” a source indicated.

Following the daring move by the robbers, the police commander has permanently sealed the damaged window with cement blocks.

The police commander was said to be embarrassed by the whole incident and had vowed to hunt for the perpetrators. There is currently ongoing investigation into the matter.

The police are appealing to residents to assist with information to help arrest the suspects.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema