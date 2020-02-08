Who Can See Jesus?

FROM THE biblical perspective, there are two groups of people living on the earth – Christians and non-Christians. Scripturally, non-Christians are often referred to as the world, that is, people and systems which are not in and of Jesus Christ. Christians have Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, and live by His teachings. It is thus written that Christians are in the world, but not of the world.

Now, Christians believe and confess that Jesus Christ, the Creator Son of God took on the form of man and came into the world to minister; He died, was buried, raised from the dead and lives forevermore.

But the world disputes that Christ Jesus was raised, arguing that the story of the resurrection was concocted by his disciples to deceive people.

As it is, who is telling the truth or lie? Understand that each party has a sound mind but with a great difference concerning revelatory knowledge and encounter. So, now, the way out is the evidence that indeed Christ Jesus was raised from the dead.

It is important for us to appreciate the fact that normal functioning human beings will not defend Christ Jesus to the extent of dying for Him if they have no conviction of the genuineness of the evidence of His resurrection from the dead. The disciples of Christ have evidence of His resurrection so they do not fear to die for their faith in Him.

The problem with the unbelievers is that they have no clue of the unequivocal evidence true Christians have, and they cannot have it unless they become genuine Christians.

Here is the secret. Before the Lord Jesus Christ was crucified, He had spoken to His disciples concerning the coming of the Holy Spirit to be with them after His death. He made it clear that the world, that is, non-Christians would not see Him again after His death, but His disciples would see Him.

Christ said, “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. Yet, a little while and the world will see me no more, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live” (John 14: 18- 19, ESV).

The expression “a little while” in the verse of Scripture above means “a short period of time”, and Jesus said from that short period of time forward the world would see Him no more.

That means, the world saw Jesus physically, preaching the Kingdom of God and healing the sick. However, Christ said, “In a little while” the world would see Him no more, but Christians would see Him both spiritually and physically after His resurrection.

Now, what Christ had spoken ought to be fulfilled. The Lord had said the world would see Him no more, but His disciples would see Him. And truly the disciples saw Him (1 Corinthians 15: 3- 8). How then should it be surprising to unbelievers if Christ did not or does not appear to them, after His resurrection? It must be understood that the appearances of Christ to His disciples is a fulfillment of prophesy.

Today, there are countless Christians who have supernaturally seen or encountered Christ Jesus. I have too. I encountered Him when He laid His hands on my head in a dream and healed me of a strange deadly disease medics at KATH could not diagnose in 2016. My faith in the Lord Jesus increased greatly after that supernatural encounter. As a result, currently, I need no one’s argument about the existence or deity of Jesus Christ.

By James Quansah

(Pastor, Journalist & Author)