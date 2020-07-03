What's New

Nigeria’s Case Count Hit 27,110

July 3, 2020

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have hit 27,110.

That was after Nigeria recorded 626 new cases of July 2, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on July 2, 2020.

It says as of July 2, deaths linked to the virus were 616.

According to NCDC, as of July 2, a total of 10,801 persons had been discharged.

Breakdown Of New Cases

Lagos-193
FCT-85
Oyo-41
Edo-38
Kwara-34
Abia-31
Ogun-29
Ondo-28
Rivers-26
Osun-21
Akwa Ibom-18
Delta-18
Enugu-15
Kaduna-13
Plateau-11
Borno-8
Bauchi-7
Adamawa-5
Gombe-4
Sokoto-1

By Melvin Tarlue

