Nigeria’s Case Count Hit 27,110

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have hit 27,110.

That was after Nigeria recorded 626 new cases of July 2, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on July 2, 2020.

It says as of July 2, deaths linked to the virus were 616.

According to NCDC, as of July 2, a total of 10,801 persons had been discharged.

Breakdown Of New Cases

Lagos-193

FCT-85

Oyo-41

Edo-38

Kwara-34

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Ondo-28

Rivers-26

Osun-21

Akwa Ibom-18

Delta-18

Enugu-15

Kaduna-13

Plateau-11

Borno-8

Bauchi-7

Adamawa-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-1

626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-193

FCT-85

Oyo-41

Edo-38

Kwara-34

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Ondo-28

Rivers-26

Osun-21

Akwa Ibom-18

Delta-18

Enugu-15

Kaduna-13

Plateau-11

Borno-8

Bauchi-7

Adamawa-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-1



27,110 confirmed

10,801 discharged

616 deaths pic.twitter.com/v4AOwNPHuN — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 2, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue