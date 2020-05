Nigeria’s coronavirus related deaths have increased from 98 to 103.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It says the country has recorded some 195 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total confirmed cases to 3145.

The Centre stated that 534 persons have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases below

82-Lagos

30-Kano

19-Zamfara

18-Sokoto

10-Borno

9-FCT

8-Oyo

5-Kebbi

5-Gombe

4-Ogun

3-Katsina

1-Kaduna

1-Adamawa

By Melvin Tarlue