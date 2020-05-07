Three Covid-19 Patients Recover At Police Hospital

Three patients who tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) and were being treated at the Police Hospital have been confirmed recovered.

The patients who tested positive about three weeks ago tested negative in two consecutive tests run over the past two weeks.

“Two of the patients are the

Nigeriens who were tested by the Ghana Health Service at the Accra Central

Police Station and handed over to the Ghana Police Hospital for isolation

and treatment.

The third one is a member of the Ghana Police Service, ” a release by the hospital signed by the head of public affairs DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah said.

The statement indicated that

the three Covif-19 patients tested negative on May 5, and were discharged on May 6.

It further indicated that the two Nigeriens will be handed over to their Diplomatic Mission in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Hospital management has encouraged the public to take note of the existing Presidential Order on public gathering and

respect Executive Instrument (E.I) 64 in the performance of their day-to-

day activities to help curb the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“Organisers of private burials of not more than twenty-five (25) persons in attendance are advised therefore to comply with social distancing and hygiene procedures

including the provision of running water and handwashing soap, alcohol

based sanitisers and disinfectants as stated in Section 4(2) (a) and (b) of

the above Executive Instrument (E.I.64).

Members of the Public are also encouraged to use approved nose/face

masks and learn to wear their nose masks correctly to help curb the spread

of the virus, ” it stated.

