Tom Cruise To Shoot Next Blockbuster In Space

Tom Cruise

Ace actor, Tom Cruise, is expected to shoot his next film in Space.

The location for the blockbuster is 250 miles up in the air and orbiting the Earth once every 90 minutes.

The “Top Gun” actor is due to be flying through the stratosphere.

The title of the movie is yet to be known.

But NASA says on Tuesday, May 5, that it will be shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

According to NASA’s director, Jim Bridenstine, confirmed the news on Twitter.

He says he was excited that the move would “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to work on space travel.

Cruise is now 56 and has starred in several movies.

@JimBridenstine in a tweet said, “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

By Melvin Tarlue