Nine Battle for Volta Council of State Slot

Nine persons from the Volta Region have filed to contest to become the Region’s representative on the Council of State.

The EC opened nomination for aspirants on February 1, 2021 and closed it on February 4, 2021.

The elections which is scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021 has seen the nine aspirants crisscrossing the region canvassing for votes from the electoral college; which by law is made up of two selected assembly members from each of the 18 Municipal/District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region.

The election is in accordance with paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89.

Out of the nine aspirants, only one is a female; Dr. Bernice Grace Adiku Heloo, the immediate past Member of Parliament for Hohoe.

The 66 year-old is also a Development Consultant.

Also in the race is the immediate past Council of State member for the region, Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of Fraga Oil Ghana and Philanthropist.

He is 53 years old.

Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, 62, is also contesting.

The South Dayi parliamentary candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2020 Election, Felix Lartey, 42 years old is also contesting.

The rest are Atsu-Koni Charles; 43, Osei Christian Dziidi; 43, Dzakpah Daniel Dzifa Kwabla; 28, Robert Castro Mediale; 53 and Frederick Kwame Gbeku; 46.

The Council of state established by Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is meant to counsel the President in the performance of his function as the President of Ghana and the commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Council of State membership includes a former Chief Justice of Ghana, former chief of Defense Staff, a former Inspector general of Police, the president of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each of the 16 Regions of Ghana and 11 appointees of the President.

The Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Selormey Adukpo Dogbey has assured that the commission is ready to ensure a smooth and incident free exercise.

The election will start at 10:00 am on Friday and end at 2:00pm same day.