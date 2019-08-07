NLA Launches Super 6 Game Lottery In Collaboration With Globalfun Ghana Limited

Osei Ameyaw (L)

A couple of weeks ago NLA launched the first of its kind in Ghana the E-KIOSK for lottery games, and now NLA-GGL proudly unveils the first jackpot lottery game in Ghana 6/55 that will be popularly known as Super 6 which will be played on the POS Terminals (POS) in all electronic kiosk nationwide. This is another milestone for NLA as it will help boost the revenue generation of Government as well as create jobs.

Super 6 is a dividend game where players have the opportunity to win a jackpot not less than 100,000.It has no capping ie players have the chance to even win more than GHS 100,000.It will be drawn every morning by 8am from Monday to Saturday excluding Sundays and public holidays. The minimum amount one can stake is 1 Ghana cedis. Players can choose their own numbers or opt for the POS to select random numbers for them to win.With super 6 one can match up from 1 to 6 numbers and still earn something aside from the jackpot amount.

Furthermore,six numbers are randomly drawn out from 1 to 55 from the drawing machine, which will be the winning numbers of “Super 6”drawn for that day. The prize level of Super 6 is determined by how many numbers a player selects and whether it matches the winning numbers drawn. The winning ticket must be submitted for payment. Prizes not more than 2,500 GHS per ticket can be claimed at any retail outlet. Prizes higher than 2,500 GHS per ticket should be claimed at regional NLA offices with player’s valid ID.

Competition in the lottery market is heating up and NLA does not plan on slowing down. We will continue to work hard to ensure that we keep Ghana at the forefront of the Electronic lottery business in Africa.

Everyone is encouraged to explore and experience this exciting new game.Super 6…..TWA BI DI K3K3!