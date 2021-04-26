NLC Orders Striking ECG Workers Back To Work

Kwame Agyeman Badu – MD of ECG

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the unionised workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to go back to their post.

The workers embarked on a sit-down strike today over a call for the removal of the Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Badu.

But the NLC in a statement said they should resume work and channel their grievances through the right process.

“The Commission, in the exercise of its powers under Section 139, directs the workers to reverse the decision and channel their grievances to the Commission through the National Union to be properly placed before the Commission for redress,” the statement signed by NLC executive secretary, Ofosu Asamoah said.

The NLC further directed the National Union to ensure that the proper processes in the resolution of the worker’s grievances are adhered to and to call for a halt to the industrial action.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri