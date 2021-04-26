Security Officer Jailed 31 Years For Incest

A 38-year-old security officer with the Attorney-General’s Department (AG) in Koforidua, Sampson Agyei, has been sentenced to 31 years imprisonment for having sex with his biological daughter.

The Accused pleaded not guilty to all four charges of defilement of a child under 16 years, incest, assault and the threat of death.

He was, however, sentenced by a Koforidua circuit court presided over by Marian Affoh after a full trial.

Presenting the facts, Assistant State Attorney, Ms Ellen Samlafo, said the complainant Agnes Sakyibea Agyei, a Senior High School graduate was the biological daughter of the Accused.

She said sometime in 2015 when she was 14 years her father had sex with her after she had moved from the paternal grandmother’s place to live with the father.

The complainant informed the grandmother of the act and she advised her not to tell anyone about it since it was taboo.

The accused continued the dastardly act of having sexual intercourse with her by the threat of a knife anytime he wanted to do so.

In the first year of the complainant at the Asesewa Senior High School, the complainant, who could not bear it anymore informed the Chaplain of the school about the father’s behaviour.

The headmaster and the chaplain then invited the accused and his mother concerning the issue but he never stopped.

On July 24 2019, at about 2030 hours, the accused gave the complainant a bottle of Álvaro drink, but she did not take it on suspicion that the drink was laced with sleeping tablets.

She then told one Martha Ayipe, a girlfriend of the accused, of his behaviour.

The accused when confronted took offence and used a centre table in his room to hit the complainant on the forehead and threatened to kill her.

Out of fear, the complainant left the accused person’s house at about midnight and sought solace with a man and his family.

The next day the man and his son assisted the complainant to go to the police station.

The accused, who was subsequently arrested, initially denied the offences but later admitted it during an investigation and in his caution statement.

The complainant was then issued with a police medical form, which was duly endorsed and returned to the police and the accused was arraigned.

-GNA