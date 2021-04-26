You have critical role to play in fight against Galamsey – Lands Minister to MDCEs

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to actively involve themselves in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

He made the call when he met MDCEs from the Western Region.

The meeting with the MDCEs was held at the Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on Monday evening, April 26, 2021.

According to the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Otchere-Darko Mensah, there are nine mining districts in the Western Region.

The MDCEs were drawn from the nine mining districts including Amanfe East, Amanfe West and Takoradi.

Mr. Jinapor begun his two working visit of the Western Region on Monday, April 26.

Earlier on Monday, he held talks with Mr. Otchere-Darko Mensah, the Western Regional security council and the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketiah IV.

The Minister is in the Western Region to see at first hand, mining activities in the Region.

High on the agenda for discussions during his visit is the fight against Galamsey or illegal mining.

Mr. Jinapor said “the meeting with the MDCEs is arguably the most important meeting that I have had so far in the region.”

He observed the important roles MDCEs have to play in ensuring compliance with mining laws.

He stated that if the MDCEs stood up to ensure that the laws of Ghana are enforced and respect “I believe 80 percent of the work would have been done.”

“We cannot resolve illegal small scale mining overnight,” he said.

However, he said there are two critical areas which the President wants attention to be paid to namely river bodies and forest reserves.

He said river bodies and forest reserves are “those we have classified as big red zones.”

From Friday, April 30, 2021, he said no company should be allowed to enter forest reserves to do prospecting.

