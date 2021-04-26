We need Got’v Protection, Landguards Terrorizing Us – Shai Osudoku Residents

Residents at Kordiabe, a community within the Shai – Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have called on the government for protection as a result of the increasing landguards activities within the area.

Residents alleged that the landguards are working for a man called “The Boy”.

The land guards do not only cause damage to uncompleted buildings but also inflict machete wounds on residents and developers, DGN Online has gathered.

The community which hitherto was a peaceful one has been inundated with activities of land guards in recent times.

The situation has become a source of worry for both residents and developers.

Speaking to DGN Online, a resident named Daniel said, ” this is not the first, the second or third time we are being attacked and our properties being destroyed by land guards purported to be working for the ” The Boy” and it is becoming alarming as we live in fear”.

Several other developers and residents complained of the intimidation and brutalities they face in the hands of the weapon-wielding land guards.

Some of the developers at Kordiabe a few days ago had their footings and structures destroyed by “The Boy” who claims to be the legitimate owner of the lands in question. Residents are calling on the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to come to their aid as their lives are in danger.

According to them, there have been several reported cases to the police at Doryumu in connection with the activities of the land guards and their paymaster, but no action has been taken against them.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke