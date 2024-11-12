No Change In Presidential Ballot Positions – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that the presidential ballot order for the 2024 election will remain unchanged, despite the disqualification of Philip Appiah Kubi, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) candidate.

This decision was announced by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on November 12.

The EC’s commitment to maintaining the original ballot structure ensures a smooth and timely electoral process. With the printing of presidential ballots already 90% complete, the Commission is on track to meet all deadlines.

Jean Mensa emphasized that altering the ballot arrangement would cause unnecessary disruptions and logistical issues.

Disqualification

Philip Appiah Kubi was nominated to replace Akua Donkor, the GFP’s presidential candidate and founder, who passed away on October 28.

However, his nomination was deemed ineligible due to irregularities.

Electoral Commission’s Preparations

The EC has made significant progress in preparing for the upcoming election. Key milestones include:.90% completion of presidential ballot printing, Certified voters’ register publication and Election materials preparation.

These efforts demonstrate the Commission’s dedication to conducting a credible and efficient electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe