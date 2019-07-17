No Ghanaian Player Dead Or Alive Can Be Compared To Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Football erudite Kofi Manu has eulogized Asamoah Gyan, insisting no Ghanaian footballer dead or alive can be compared to the iconic Black Stars striker.

The 33-year-old remains the undisputed king of the game in the West African nation after an illustrious and enviable career.

The former Sunderland hitman has been hailed for his work ethics, genuine heart and professionalism.

Gyan was sensationally stripped off the Ghana captaincy under bizarre circumstances by under-fire coach Kwesi Appiah to spark a wave of controversy before the country’s failed 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gyan was left on the bench under shocking circumstances at a time that goal scoring had become difficult for the four-time African champions.

The diagnosis of the country’s failed attempt at ending an elusive 37-year-wait for an African crown has largely been blamed on the indecisiveness of coach Appiah and his backroom staff.

And experienced and hugely-read football administrator Kofi Manu, has criticized the poor treatment meted out to the famous striker by the Ghanaian gaffer.

He says the achievements of Gyan surpass any Ghanaian footballer dead or alive.

“You don’t treat a player like Asamoah Gyan like that. His track record both on and off the field is insurmountable,” he told Asempa FM

“Even those he has helped through his many charity organisations did not even wish the team well. It was an unfortunate decision to take the captaincy from him at that material time.

“You took him and didn’t allow him to play. His mere presence in the team was a scary factor for opposing players. These are facts.

“No Ghanaian player can be compared to Asamoah Gyan’s record in world football. He has set records at FIFA and CAF levels.

“He is the highest goal scoring African player at the World Cup and many other unaccountable achievements. You cant take that away from him. He is the real deal.”

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s record man. He is a legend. He is famous and the most iconic among this current generation. He has been the symbol of the Black Stars the last decade. At 33, he continues to break new barriers to further cement his legendary status.

He holds the record for the most goals by an African in the history of the FIFA World Cup – 6 goals in three editions (2006, 2010, 2014).

At the twilight of his career, Gyan made the AFCON finals for the seventh time in a row. He has been in the Black Stars squad at every edition since 2008, captaining the side in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

On his previous six appearances, ‘Baby Jet’ as he is fondly called has eight goals to name from 29 matches and reaching the final on two occasions – 2010 and 2015, losing to Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire respectively. He has scored in every edition he has featured equalling the record of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya and Cameroon icon Samuel Eto’o.

His 29 matches at the AFCON is yet another Ghanaian record at the finals of the flagship continental event.



–Ghanasoccernet.com