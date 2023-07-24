No New Album For NPP Presidential Primaries

Justin Frimpong Koduah

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has informed the Aspiring Presidential Hopefuls that the Photo Album/Register that was used to elect the constituency executives between April 22, 2022, and May 2, 2023, shall be the same album that will be made available to the Electoral Commission of Ghana for the conduct of the party’s presidential primaries.

This follows earlier concerns raised by some of the presidential aspirants over a new register that will be needed for the election since some of the delegates have died.

The General Secretary, Justin Koduah last week assured that the new register will be out by the end of the week.

Speaking to the press after the NEC Meeting held at Alisa Hotel, Mr. Kodua said “We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”

According to him “Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the weekend we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election’’.

However, in a statement, issued and signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua on Monday, he said the old Photo Album/Register that was used to elect the Constituency Executives between April 22, 2022, and May 2, 2023, shall be the same album that will be used for the conduct of the presidential primaries.

He explained that any delegate who appoints a proxy shall apply to the National Secretariat three weeks before the conduct of the presidential primaries.

However, persons appointed as proxies must be delegates to the conference.

The Party also reiterates that any aspiring presidential candidate who flouts any of the above guidelines and modalities or conducts himself in a manner that brings the Party’s name into disrepute shall be deemed to be in breach of the Party Constitution and will, accordingly, be sanctioned including being disqualified from contesting in the Primaries.

‘’Finally, while the Party wishes all its aspiring presidential candidates the best of luck in the primaries, it anticipates that these rules and regulations shall be strictly complied with by all stakeholders, particularly the candidates and their supporters in the supreme interest of the party’’ the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe