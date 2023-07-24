OSP Arrests Cecilia Dapaah Over Maids Stolen Cash

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on suspicion of corruption and corruption-related offenses.

This is in respect of large amounts of moncy and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence by her house helps, according to the OSP.

She is under interrogation by the OSP officials.

“CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH At 11:55 GMT: On 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of moncy and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence. Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP, ” a statement issued by OSP today July 24, 2023 said.

Ms. Dapaah resigned from her position on July 22, 2023, following rumors of a theft case involving her house helps.

The court case in question involves two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, who allegedly stole large amounts of money and valuables from the home of Dapaah and her husband in Abelemkpe, Accra. It has been revealed that an estimated $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis were stolen between June and October 2022.

The stolen items reportedly include clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, jewelry worth $95,000, six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000, and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000. Several individuals have also been charged with receiving stolen property.

Patience and her alleged accomplices initially evaded arrest but were later caught in Tamale. During a search of their apartment, US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 were recovered. Patience also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia near Accra and furnished it with new items.

Sarah, on the other hand, used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house at Buduburam.

Ms. Dapaah resigned to ensure that the ongoing court case does not hinder the work of the government.

She expressed her intent to cooperate fully with state agencies to establish the facts and emphasized her belief that she will be fully exonerated from the allegations against her.

The court case involving Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei has been adjourned till August 2, 2023, as investigations continue.

By Vincent Kubi