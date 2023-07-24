Otumfuo Charges Returnee Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged returnee coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to put together a formidable side ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season.

The Asantehene announced the coach’s appointment after a crunch meeting with the club legends, and supporters’ leadership few days ago.

And conveying Otumfuo’s message via Akoma FM, the First Vice Chairman of Kotoko’s National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah said, “The King (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) today after touring Adako Jachie Complex engaged the leadership of Asante Kotoko NCC, together with the legends, they addressed the technical team.

“Otumfuo advised that the technical team led by Prosper Ogum should build a formidable side not with the sole purpose of winning the league in the short term but a side that will be reliable and competitive in the medium and long term.”

The coach succeeded in guiding the team to clinch the Premier League title in his debut season for the 2020/21 season.

But, he departed the club ahead of his second season following alleged disagreements with the management.

Meanwhile, a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) comprising Nana Apinka Akwasi Awua, Kontonponi Aferehene, a chartered accountant, Kwasi Appiah, ex-player, Prosper Ogun, head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, administrative manager, has been formed.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum