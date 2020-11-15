No One Week Observation For Rawlings

The Office of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has announced that there will be no one week observation for him.

A statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa from the Communications Directorate of Mr Rawlings’ Office, made this known.

The statement dated November 14, 2020, said “The general public is also informed that there will be no one week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored.”

“The general public is informed that Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital.”

It said “She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13,”

By Melvin Tarlue