Rawlings Office Serves Notice On Condolence Visit

The Office of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has notified the general public that persons who wish to visit his family will be received by pre-arranged appointments.

A statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, of the Communications Directorate of Mr Rawlings’ office, said individuals or organizations wishing to visit the family at their Ridge residence in Accra are to book appointments “by calling 026444464.”

According to the statement, “Ghanaians from all walks of life are urged to visit the Ghana International Conference Centre to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late President by the State.”

Mr Rawlings died from Coronavirus on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Below is the full statement from his office

By Melvin Tarlue