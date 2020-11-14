Rawlings Book Of Condolence Signing To Begin On Monday

Come Monday, November 16, 2020, the signing of the book of condolence for late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, will commence.

The Government of Ghana made this known on Friday, November 13, through a release issued by the State Protocol Department.

There had been reports that former President John Mahama and a daughter of late President Rawlings were barred by Government from signing the book of condolence on Friday.

Mr Rawlings died from Coronavirus at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A fitting State funeral, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo, is being arranged for Mr Rawlings.

Meanwhile, the State Protocol Department’s release said the signing of the book of condolence will end on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The signing will begin with the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Mahama, the Chief of Staff, former First Lady and Second Lady of Ghana, on Monday.

Below is the timeframe for the signing and the various personalities expected

By Melvin Tarlue