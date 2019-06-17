No Ransom Talk With Kidnappers

The suspected kidnappers

Contrary to speculations and propaganda especially among the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, government did not negotiate ransom with the abductors of the two Canadian ladies.

When speaking on Saturday’s newsfile programme, the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, dismissed the speculation. He explained that a representation of an insurance firm was in the country from Britain to look at a ransom alternative.

Kwaku Baako usually has access to restricted information and his disclosures are hardly challenged by the officialdom over their integrity.

The all-Ghanaian security operation as reported by DAILY GUIDE in the aftermath of the euphoria that greeted the successful rescue suffered from unsubstantiated remarks such as foreigners leading the charge.

That too, according to an endorsement of Kwaku Baako, is not true. He explained that there was only one external security person who was here to explore possible ways of supporting local operatives.

Like other stories with political undertones, this one was exceptional in the manner it was mismanaged by the opposition who regarded it as a quarry for the advancement of their so-called ‘Ghana is not safe’ agenda.

Little wonder they did not join in the excitement of the successful rescue preferring rather to deny government and local security operatives the credit for a job well executed.

Catherine Tilley, 19, and Jordan Chittey, 20, are still basking in their freedom in Canada where they flew to after undergoing medical and psychological treatment at the expense of the Government of Ghana.

By A.R. Gomda