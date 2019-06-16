Ghana, Jamaica Waive Visa Requirements

The Governments of Ghana and Jamaica have agreed to waive entry visa requirements between both nations.

The visa requirements waiver is expected to take effect from July 1, 2019, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Both leaders made the disclosure after they held bilateral discussions in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 15th June, 2019, as part of President Akufo-Addo’s two-day official visit to the Caribbean nation.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said “We cannot have visas standing in the way of those relations, so the decision has been taken by my government that, as Ghanaians benefit from visa free arrangements here in Jamaica, we are also going to provide visa free arrangements for Jamaicans in Ghana, to facilitate and also make it easier for you to come and join us for the ‘Year of Return.’”

He started his two-day official visit to Jamaica on Saturday, 15th June, 2019, as part of efforts promoting the “Year of Return.”

The President in a post later on his Official Facebook page said “I held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation between Ghana and Jamaica.”

He added “U also visited Seville Great House and Heritage Park, located on a 301 acre property in the parish of St. Ann. The Seville site contains, amongst others, the ruins of a Spanish sugar mill and replicas of Taino and African slave villages.”

BY DGN Online