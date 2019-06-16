NPP Inaugurates South Korea Branch

Freddie Blay addressing the NPP members at the events

The New Patriotic Party has inaugurated its South Korea branch.

The inauguration was done by a high-level Party delegation from Ghana led by the National Chairman, Freddie Blay and General Secretary, John Boadu.

It is the party’s 22nd foreign branch to be instituted in line with the party’s efforts of strengthening the external branches towards a resounding victory in the 2020 general elections and beyond.

Mr Boadu remarked at the inauguration that the ruling NPP government was deeply committed to working closely with the rest of its external branches across the world to drum home the NPP government’s developmental policies which is transforming the country positively.

“The NPP government is keen to positively engaging Ghanaians abroad in decision making through the diaspora branches”,he added.

The event hosted by Difie Agyarko Kusi, Ghana Ambassador to South Korea was also attended by Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso, NPP’s Director of International Affairs, Hanan Abdul-Wahab CEO, Ghana National Buffer Stock Company, Habib Iddrisu Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Madam Josephine Amesimeku the Executive Secretary of Ghana National Buffer Stock Company, Dr. Charles Dwamena the Deputy Ambassador to China, Professor Samuel Amponsah NPP Japan, Michael Awuah 1st Vice chairman, NPP Japan and Rev. Charles Newman Secretary NPP Japan.

Meanwhile the Party’s Director of International Affairs Affairs did a prior assessment of the branch to ascertain its qualification to the party’s standards before paving way for the inauguration as an external branch.

The theme for the occasion was ‘Establishing and Empowering the External Branches Towards Election 2020 and Beyond’.