No Show For CR At PAC

Officials from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region who were supposed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament yesterday, to answer queries on the management and utilization of their common fund, failed to appear.

After members of the committee had convened at the committee rooms one and two in Parliament, the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, was alerted about the inability of those officials to show up because according to them, the invitation for them to appear before the committee reached them late.

The chairman therefore had no option than to re-schedule the public hearing to today where officials from MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region will be appearing to answer legitimate queries raised in the 2015 and 2016 Auditor-General’s report on the management and utilization of district assemblies common fund as well as other statutory funds within the same period.

The chairman of the committee told reporters after the postponement of yesterday’s sitting that the committee had a lot on its hands to do before the 2020 general elections.

He explained that the committee would do its best to consider the 2015, 2016 and 2017 reports of the auditor-general before Parliament rises in August, this year, for campaigning and the general elections.

The committee has re-scheduled sitting for Central Region officials to Tuesday, January 21.

The committee will be sitting from today till Tuesday, January 21, to hear responses on queries from MMDAs officials from the Central Region, Eastern Region, Volta Region, Oti Region, Western Region and Western North Region.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr