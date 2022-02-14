NPA Appraises Act To Meet Int’l Standards

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

THE NATIONAL Petroleum Authority (NPA) says it is reviewing certain limitations which have been identified in Act 691, 2005, to ensure proper regulation and safety standards in the petroleum sector.

It also said as part of measures to ensure that there is no adulterated fuel on the market; it has instituted various technologies to check bulk oil distribution for quality delivery of products from loading to the final consumer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said this Saturday in Sunyani after he met with some stakeholders to inform them about steps being taken to protect consumers, and to ensure safety standards.

According to Dr. Abdul-Hamid, there are indications of fuel adulteration in the market because some transporters and filling station operators temper with the product quality right from the loading point to delivery.

He warned that filling stations which compromise on the quality of products shall be dealt with and even have their licences withdrawn, if found culpable.

The CEO of NPA explained that since the promulgation of the NPA Act, Act 691 in 2005, the industry has grown in size and strength with over 200 oil marketing companies operating, so, the authority is currently reviewing the Act to bring industry players to international best practices and also, to meet the current demand of the industry.

“We have instituted trackers to track the movement of tankers right at loading points to track those who wish to tamper with the seals. A lot of technologies are being deployed by the authority to ensure safety regulations are applied and apply sanctions. Our officers are always on the field monitoring and making sure safety protocols are followed rigidly such as siting of fuel stations, fire safety measures among others,” he noted.

The CEO and his entourage later conferred with traditional leaders, called on Bono Regional Police Command and Bono Regional Minister to solicit their support in applying sanctions.

The team later met with the press to explain to the public the essence of five days tour of Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Bono Regions is to check facilities and infrastructure because are responsible for regulatory, monitoring to ensure safety standards.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani