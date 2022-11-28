NPA Boss Bags Public Service Excellence Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been awarded the best Public Service Excellence Award at this year’s Ghana Energy Awards.

He received a plaque and a citation for his exceptional leadership in the country’s downstream petroleum industry and for implementing measures to sanitise the sector as the CEO of the country’s petroleum downstream sector regulatory body.

‘You have had a telling impact on the direction of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). Under your leadership, the Authority has pragmatically implemented measures to sanitise the downstream petroleum sector through the enforcement of industry regulations to ensure a level playing field for all operators. You have also strongly advocated for the end of energy poverty through the development of efficient fuel distribution networks across Africa.

“Under your guidance, the NPA has left its indelible mark in the hearts of many Ghanaians whose communities have been beneficiaries of clean water, educational and healthcare facilities provided by the Authority.

“Your benevolence has been deeply felt by the staff of the NPA. Your impact on the NPA and the downstream sector has been positively transformative and worthy of commendation,” excerpts of the citation read.

Speaking at the awards which was themed ‘Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana’, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the event, congratulated Dr Abdul-Hamid and the other award winners for their achievements.

He assured the gathering about the commitment of government to continue to invest in the energy sector to drive the growth of the economy.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Anta affirmed the commitment of his ministry to deliver President Akufo-Addo’s vision of providing safe, reliable and affordable energy “to put the country on the path of sustainability.”

He said the energy awards is in recognition of people whose exceptional leadership has made the energy industry stronger.

By Vincent Kubi