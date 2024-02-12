NPP Better Managers Of Economy – Afeku

Catherine Abelema Afeku

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira in the Western Region, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has said the NPP are better managers of the country’s economy than the National Democratic Party (NDC).

“The NDC cannot be better managers of the economy. The data clearly shows that the NPP administration does better when it comes to the introduction of policies and programmes geared towards improving the people’s living standard,” she said.

She has therefore appealed to her constituents to vote for her and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the next general elections for the NPP to continue the good works it started in the constituency.

The former tourism minister was speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE on Sunday after she attended a thanksgiving service at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Axim.

“We are here to thank God after my election as the Parliamentary candidate on December 9, last year and also pray for strength and divine protection throughout my campaign to recapture the seat for NPP,” she noted.

She was accompanied by her husband, children, NPP members, patrons, executives, polling station coordinators, party faithfuls, friends, and family members.

The occasion was a joyous one as a special prayer was said for Mrs. Afeku and her supporters for their victory during the parliamentary primary in the orphan constituency and the ultimate victory in the December 7, 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

She thanked the congregation for their prayers, support, and counsels every step of the way.

She assured the gathering that, with their support, she will clinch the ultimate victory on December 7, 2024 to honour her promise of continuing with the government’s good works in the area.

She described the performance of the current NDC MP in the constituency as abysmal.

“I believe that the people will honour the party by voting massively for the NPP on December 7,” she emphasized.

Rev. Fr. Appiah Kubi Amponsah, Parish Priest of the Catholic appealed to politicians to live by example, remain committed to the development of their areas and conduct clean campaign devoid of insults and name calling.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim