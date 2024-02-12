Kibi Technical School Wins JB Danquah Debate

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang presenting an award to one of the winners

Kibi Senior High Technical in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region has won the second edition of the Inter-High School Debate Competition.

The Abuakwa State College took the second position.

The competition was organized by the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, in honor of the late Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, the Twafohene of Okyeman, Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I.

The event, which took place at the Akufo-Addo auditorium of the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education was aimed at improving the reading abilities of students in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

The Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Abuakwa South, Dr. Agyemang, who, at the end of the contest, presented some prizes and packages to the winners and their schools tasked the students to emulate the virtues of Dr. Danquah.

According to him, “One of Dr. Danquah’s most significant ideological contributions was his fervent belief in the principles of democracy, freedom, and self-determination.”

Continuing, he said, “Dr. Danquah understood that true sovereignty could only be achieved through the empowerment of the people and the establishment of democratic institutions. Dr. Danquah tirelessly campaigned for the rights of Ghanaians to govern themselves, challenging the colonial authorities and advocating for constitutional reform’’.

He noted that, “As students, we need these qualities if we aspire to be the next J B Danquahs, Akufo-Addos, William Ofori Attas, Paa Grants, and other great men the country has produced.”

BY Daniel Bampoe