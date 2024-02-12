Ga Mantse Bids Father Farewell

The late Dr. Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie lying in state

The Ga State was immersed in sorrow during the final funeral service of Dr. Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, the father of Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The service of remembrance for the late Nii Armah Tackie, 83, who passed away in June last year, took place at the Ga Mantse palace in Accra last Saturday.

In accordance with tradition, chiefs from various traditional areas in the Ga State and observers wore black and red attire, and engaged in cultural displays, and filed past the casket solemnly while exchanging condolences with the bereaved family.

Dignitaries present included the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Sempe Traditional Area, Manste Nii Adote Otintor, La Adonten Nii Kwade Okropong, and Weija Gbewe Mantse.

Additionally, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Accra Mayor, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, Ghana Free Zones Authority’s Mike Oquaye Jnr, and several other political figures attended the event.

In his tribute, Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, celebrated his father’s significant influence on his life and his siblings.

Describing him as a ‘Visionary Man,’ the late Nii Armah Tackie consistently emphasized their royal lineage to his children.

“He always remembers us that we are of royal descent. He led a life that reflected his status and encouraged us to do the same. As his eldest son, he made every effort to prepare me for my current role, which convinces me of his visionary nature,” he remarked.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also recalled how his father, even in old age, provided guidance behind the scenes and stressed the importance of preserving their heritage for future generations. “He was one of my primary advisors, and I deeply miss his wise counsel,” he added.

“Thank you for being the epitome of leadership. Your legacy will be upheld, and the Ga Royal Kingdom will thrive. I will dearly miss you,” he said.

Following the burial services, the Asafoiatsemei and Asafo moved the casket for a private burial at the King Tackie Tawiah Royal Mausoleum in Tesano, Accra, led by the Ga Mantse and traditional leaders of the Ga State.

This was followed by an all-white thanksgiving service at the Calvary Baptist Church in Adabraka, Accra.

Biography

Dr. Armah Tackie was an architect and urban planning professional. Despite his academic prowess in research and practice, Dr. Armah Tackie maintained a private demeanour until his son’s ascension to the Ga Mantse throne brought him into the limelight of traditional leadership.

Apart from Ga Mantse, Dr. Armah Tackie had three other children — Naa Afi Atchoifio Okunoye (nee Tackie), Naa Korkoi Achereku Tackie, and Benjamin Nii Tetteh Ahinakwa Tackie (Paa Nii), along with eight grandchildren.

His siblings include Lydia Naa Amerley Tackie, Daniel Nii Armah Tackie, Mercy Naa Odey Thompson, Victoria Naa Amokor Sanders, and Benjamin Nii Adu Tackie.

As an academician, Dr Tackie rose to become the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies and served as the former Head of the Department of Architecture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He obtained a Diploma in Studies in Architecture and Urban Regional Planning from Darmstadt, Germany in 1969 and pursued further studies after working in Germany.

In 1975, he earned his doctorate in Urban and Regional Studies from Cambridge, England. Dr. Armah Tackie was a member of the Ghana Institute of Planners, a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Architects, and a member of the Society of Ghana Engineers (Germany).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke