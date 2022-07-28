NPP Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched its 30th anniversary celebrations at the party’s headquarters in Accra, calling on members to unite for victory 2024.

According to the party, members must put aside their differences and stay united as it prepares to elect its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, commonly call JFK, speaking at the launch in Accra, today, Thursday, 28 July 2022, noted that as the party prepares to select parliamentary candidates, it is important for members to desist from character assassination.

“We must stop the character assassination. When you undermine a party member, think of what happened to us in 1979 and 2008 when we lost the elections,” JFK recalled.

The General Secretary further assured members of the party that the national executives will act as impartial arbiters in the upcoming flagbearership race and parliamentary primaries.

According to Justin Kodua Frimpong, it is obvious that the current economic challenges have influenced the perception of Ghanaians.

But JFK mentioned how the NPP-led administration is working hard to restore the economy.

He said “I know once we are able to reform and transform the economy, definitely confidence will go high.”

This JFK was optimistic will improve the lives of the citizenry and restore the trust in the party as an institution that has the country at heart.

For his part, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim outlined the activities marking the 30th anniversary, saying that the party will hold a thanksgiving Islamic prayer at the National Mosque tomorrow, Friday, July 29, 2022, and a Christian thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 30, 2022.

The NPP was officially formed on July 28, 1992.

The NPP is a centre-right and liberal-conservative political party. Since the democratisation of Ghana in 1992, it has been one of the two dominant parties in the country, with its leading rival being the centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP has contested every national general election in the country since the commencement of the fourth republic in 1992, with the exception of the parliamentary elections in that year.

The Party is considered as an offshoot of the United Gold Coast Convention, which effectively evolved into the United Party in the late 1950s, the Progress Party in the late 1960s, the Popular Front Party in the 1970s and the All People’s Party in the early 1980s.

By Vincent Kubi