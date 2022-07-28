One Shot Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Deadly Clash At Ofoase

There is an uneasy calm in part of the Eastern Region after one perosn has reportedly been shot dead, following a clash between Akyem Brenase youth and Zongo youth at Ofoase in the Akyemansa District.

Four others were also said to have sustained life threatening injury on various parts of the body as a result of the incident.

Superintendent George Bawah, the Ofoase District Police Commander said his outfit is taking steps to restore peace and order to the area as investigation is ongoing.

Per report available to DGN Online, some aggrieved youth from Akyem Brenase allegedly laid ambush and fired warning shots into the Zongo youth at Ofoase last Wednesday, July 26, 2022 stemming from lingering misunderstanding in the area.

Following the shooting, three Brenase youth were arrested by the Zongo youth and handed over to the police on different days and occasions as a one who is on the run had been declared wanted.

The Brenase Youth upon hearing of the arrest of the three purportedly returned to the Zongo community for a reprisal attack and took to their heels.

But the Akyem Brenase youth who had laid ambush fired sporadically into the Ofoase Zongo Youth, leading to the death of one person with four others sustaining serious injuries.

By Vincent Kubi