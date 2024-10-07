NPP Celebrates Bawumia Today With Nationwide Events

Today, October 7, 2024, marks a significant day for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as he celebrates his 61st birthday.

To commemorate this occasion, the NPP has planned a nationwide celebration, which kicked off with mosque prayers and church services, followed by a series of fun-filled activities across the country.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale, Ghana, to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

He hails from a large family, being the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.

Dr Bawumia’s educational background is impressive, having attended Sakasaka Primary School and Tamale Secondary School.

He later obtained a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Simon Fraser University.

Career and Politics

Before venturing into politics, Dr. Bawumia worked as a lecturer, economist, and banker.

He served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and was part of the team that designed and implemented the inflation-targeting framework.

Dr Bawumia’s political journey began in 2008 when he ran as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Nana Akufo-Addo.

He reprised this role in 2012 and 2016, eventually becoming the Vice President of Ghana in 2017.

Achievements and Philanthropy

Dr. Bawumia’s achievements are numerous, including his work on monetary policy and financial sector reform in Africa.

He has also published several papers on economics and development.

As a philanthropist, Dr Bawumia has commissioned mosques, and donated to various causes, including supporting cured lepers and orphans.

He has been the brain behind the digitalization agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led government by implementing a lot of innovative policies to help transform the country’s economy for the past eight years.

Road to Presidency

After winning the NPP Presidential primary with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast, Dr. Bawumia is now the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

As he celebrates his birthday today, the NPP is rallying behind him, with nationwide campaigns and canvassing exercises to highlight the party’s achievements and 2024 manifesto.

The NPP’s celebration of Dr. Bawumia’s birthday is a testament to his dedication to Ghana’s growth and development.

With his impressive background, achievements, and philanthropic efforts, Dr. Bawumia is poised to become the next President of Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe