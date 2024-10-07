Okuapehene Marks Odwira

The historic town of Akropong, in the Eastern Region is set to come alive this week as the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, marks the Odwira festival in a grand style.

This year’s celebration, which starts on October 7 and climaxes on October 11, promises to be a memorable one, despite some dissenting voices.

The Significance of Odwira

Odwira, an Akan word meaning “purification,” is celebrated exactly 40 days after the last “Awukudae” in the Akan calendar.

The festival is a time for the Okuapehene and his people to “purify” their stools, “feed” their ancestors, and pray for good health, long life, and prosperity.

It’s also an opportunity to affirm the spiritual value within Akuapem through dancing, singing, and settling personal feuds.

The Festival’s History

The Akuapem Odwira festival has its roots in the great Akatamansu War of 1824.

The festival dramatizes Akuapem sacred myths, legends, and historical episodes.

Over the years, it has evolved to become a platform for promoting family and community advancement.

This Year’s Celebration

The 2024 Odwira festival is themed “Sustainable Development through patronage of eco-tourism and environmental health.”

The celebration will feature various activities, including path clearing, the “outdooring” of new yam, and the symbolic cleansing of the traditional area.

Top government officials, royalty, and representatives from other ethnic groups are expected to attend.

The Okuapehene’s Initiatives

Since his enstoolment in 2020, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III has initiated several projects to uplift the wellbeing of his people.

These include a new library block, donations to the School for the Blind and Deaf, and scholarships for brilliant but needy students.

A Call for Peace

As Ghana prepares for national elections, the Odwira durbar will serve as a platform to call for peace and good conduct by Akuapems.

The presence and participation of all five divisions of Akuapem will be a manifestation of unity and a celebration of the area’s rich cultural heritage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe