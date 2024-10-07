Sammi Awuku Pays Glowing Tribute To VP’s Integrity And Compassion

In a heartfelt message, Sammi Awuku, Senior Adviser to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has celebrated the Vice President’s birthday, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities.

“Happy Birthday to a Politician with the Heart of a Priest @mbawumia!” Awuku wrote, praising Bawumia’s integrity, genuine love for humanity, and countless good deeds.

This glowing tribute from a close ally underscores Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s commitment to serving Ghana and its people.

“May the Good Lord bless you with the desires of your heart come December 7th. You are a man of integrity, and I pray that your genuine love for humanity and your countless good deeds will bring you divine favor in the elections. Happy Birthday, Bossman! You are truly loved and profoundly valued!” – Sammi Awuku, NPP Parliamentary for Akropong Constituency posted.

Bawumia’s Campaign Focus:

Throughout his campaign, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized his vision for Ghana’s progress, focusing on economic growth, education, and healthcare.

-BY Daniel Bampoe