NPP Clears 48 To Contest National Office Positions

Peter Mac Manu

National Elections Committee in charge of the vetting of aspiring national officers for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared 48 aspirants to contest for the various positions.

However, the committee led by Peter Mac Manu according to sources disqualified three of the aspirants, who have the chance to appeal against their disqualification. The appeal process may give them a window of opportunity to take part in the next month conference to elect the national officers.

The committee ended the vetting of applicants for various positions in the party’s upcoming National Conference to be held on July 15 to July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Qualified aspirants who successfully went through the party’s vetting process were contacted by the party through text messages.

The vetting report was supposed to have been released to the public Wednesday but party sources said the aspirants have to be informed before making it public.

According to sources the unsuccessful applicants were to meet the chairman of the Election Committee, Peter Mac Manu today, Thursday, June 23, 2022 to communicate the vetting decision to them.

Eight aspirants vying for the chairmanship position including Sammy Crabbe, according to report were all cleared to contest for the position. They are Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Amkumfi, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Jospeh Ayikoi Otoo, Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Akwasi Osei Adjei and the only female,

Gifty Asantewaa Ayeh popularly called Daavi Ama.

The incumbent General Secretary John Boadu is facing off a stiff competition with five other aspirants including Justin Kodua Frimpong, Musah Iddrisu Superior, Frederick Opare Ansah, Charles O. Bissue and Ramseyer Agyemang Prempeh who were all cleared.

The process begun with vetting of first batch of aspirants on June 17, 2022 at the party headquarters in Accra which saw applicants for National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator positions who were vetted.

Vetting of aspirants for the National Organiser and Treasurer positions took their turn on June 18, 2022, whiles those vying for the chairmanship position faced the panel on Monday June 19, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi