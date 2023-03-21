NPP Mourns Akoto Osei …Party Flags Fly At Half Mast

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all its party offices to fly all flags at half-mast as a result of the death former leading member, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr. Akoto Osei, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, died on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In a statement, the NPP extended its condolences to the family of Akoto Osei and friends.

The party described the late former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry as “a renowned statesman.”

It said he served the country “with distinction as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufuor administration, and later as a Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The late distinguished banker, as he was known to all, embodied humility, dedication and selflessness in his service to Party and country.”

“The Party extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and also commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen. In honour of his memory, the NPP directs that all Party flags at the national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.”

Dr. Akoto Osei was the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency for 16 years and the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

Osei worked as deputy minister for Finance and Economic Planning in May 2003 and was a major economic adviser to the government.

He was later elevated to substantive Minister for Finance and Economic Planning after the death of the then Minister, Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.

He served in that role until January 6, 2009, when the government was handed over to the National Democratic Congress which had won the 2008 General Elections.

In February 2017, Osei was sworn in as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation after being nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo and going through the vetting process in parliament.

The ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was a newly created Ministry to evaluate, monitor and review summits and forums in fulfilment of the government’s policies on evaluating the progress of its own ministries.

In May 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Anthony Akoto Osei as part of the nineteen ministers who formed his cabinet.

By Vincent Kubi