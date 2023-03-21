Mahama Officially Joins NDC Presidential Race

Former President John Mahama, has filed his nominations to contest in the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) slated for May 13, 2023.

The campaign team of the 2020 defeated NDC Presidential Candidate

submitted the nomination forms, other required documents and fees at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday March 21, 2023.

Prof Joshua Alabi led the team to file the nominations on behalf of the two times defeated presidential candidate of the NDC.

Speaking after filing of the nominations, Prof Alabi said the NDC will collate the results from all the polling centers on the election day and announce the results by midnight that day.

He assured supporters and members of the NDC that they are working on ensuring a smooth collation of election results.

The former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies (UPSA) expressed optimism the NDC will experience a one-touch electoral victory in 2024.

“We assure you that NDC will win hands down, we are not only going to win hands down but by 1am we will be sure of our results.

“We are going to work with all the organs to make sure that the next election we give the party one-touch victory,” he added.

He served notice that the NDC will not tolerate any level of compromise that will be disadvantageous to their candidate from the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We are not prepared to cheat anybody and in the same vein we are not ready for any party to cheat us,” Prof Alabi said, adding that the EC has a role in ensuring that the 2024 general elections are free and fair.

He added that the NDC is also putting in place measures to closely and effectively monitor the elections.

“We are working hard to make sure that our collation system is very robust. Come that day, don’t be surprised when by 12 midnight or 1 am you see us on TV telling you to go out and jubilate,” Prof Alabi charged the NDC supporters.

He called on the delegates of the party to vote massively for John Mahama in the upcoming NDC falgbearership race.

He stated that a unanimous vote will convey to other parties, and their opponents how united the NDC is in their support for the former President.

“Even with 51%, he has won. With 60%, 70%, 80% or 90% he has won, but we want 99.999%. The 2024 elections are not going to be easy. Around the whole country what the people say is very simple, ‘the NDC is coming back’.”

“When something belongs to you and you don’t protect it the thief will come for it. So we are not going to sleep even though the general claim is ‘the NDC is coming back’. We are going to work with all the organs to make sure that in the next election, we give the party a one-touch victory,” Prof Alabi said.

Mr. Mahama picked nominations forms few weeks ago to contest for the NDC presidential primaries. Three others have also entered the race.

They are former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea, and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, have all picked forms to contest.

