NPP Mourns Hajia Mariama Bawumia – Mother of Vice President Bawumia

The NPP has received with shock and sadness, news of the passing of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the mother of His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic.

The Party accordingly extends its deep sympathies to His Excellency the Vice President and the bereaved family as well as the good people of Walewale for this great loss.

Hajia Mariama had not only been a motherly figure and a great source of inspiration to her children but also to the people of North East and Members of the NPP political tradition at large.

She passed away peacefully in the morning of Monday, September 13, 2021, in Accra. Indeed, Q’uran Chapter 2 Verse 156, tells us that, we all belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return.

May Almighty Allah (Subhaana hu wa ta a’ala) bless and have mercy on her soul, amplify her good deeds, forgive her sins and grant her Jannatul-Firdaws.

Assalamu alaikum

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY