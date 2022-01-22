NPP Mourns With Apiate Victims

The Ruling New Patriotic Party has commiserated with the victims of the Apiate explosion which claimed some 17 lives and destroyed several properties belonging to the residents.

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu in a statement expressed that the party is saddened by the incident, as they send their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all the victims of this tragic incident, said to be one of the biggest disasters in the nation’s mining history.

“While lauding the humanitarian efforts of the emergency response teams for coming to the aid of the affected, the Party joins well wishes in calling for immediate investigations into the incident”.

“The NPP is assured in hope that the Government of Ghana, has committed to doing all it takes to bring relief to the victims and families of all those who have been hard-hit by the explosion” the statement indicated.

BY Daniel Bampoe