NPP Organizer Urges Women And Youth To Register

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser in the United States of America, Barbara Boafo, is calling on Ghanaians, especially women and the youth, to register to vote in the December 7, elections.

She said those who were yet to register to do so during the two days mop-up registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

She also called on the party stalwarts and executives to encourage and ensure that nobody was left out so that they could vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7.

“We are encouraged by the number of citizens who have registered so far and call on many others who have not yet registered to join the process,” she stated.

Mrs Boafo, who made the call in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has through the prudent management of the Ghanaian economy fulfilled the expectations of the citizenry.

She called for the vigilance of stakeholders in the electoral process and throughout the registration process in order not to allow themselves to be influenced to foment trouble in during this all-important exercise.

She pointed out that the government had reduced the suffering of teachers through the prompt payment of salaries and arrears, and the research and book allowances to university lecturers.

She said the President had also reduced the plight of teacher and nursing trainees by restoring their allowances and providing employment to more than 54,000 nurses.

There is also the distribution of 275 Ambulances to constituencies, the payment of arrears of the National Health Insurance Service Providers, digitization the economy and stabilization the cedi among other sustainable policy initiatives.

“Today, pensioners have benefited through the payment of GH¢3.1 billion Tier-2 pensions fund into the custodial accounts of labour unions pension schemes, funds that have been outstanding for six years and improved services at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority,” she said.

She said social interventions like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the provision of free water and electricity, and free food to the vulnerable in areas affected by the partial lockdown from the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic fight are commendable.

She, therefore, urged all members of the NPP and Ghanaians to participate massively and to encourage others in the ongoing exercise to sustain what had been achieved within the past three years.

“It is against this backdrop that the NPP-USA Women’s Wing is calling on Ghanaians to add four more years to the President’s term so he can continue with the good works”, she stressed.