NPP Outdoors 25 To Write 2024 Manifesto

Ahead of the upcoming December general elections, the ruling New Patriotic Party has named 25 prominent members, who will be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

These personnel have been charged to discharge the mandate effectively and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.

They have been given the role of; Manifesto Committee, which will be chaired by the outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee and Evron Hughes, as the Secretary of the Manifesto Committee.

The Manifesto Committee Coordinators include; Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah.

The other members are Dr. Assibey Yeboah, former MP for New Juaben South, Economy, Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum, William Oppong-Bio, the former Campaign Manager of Kennedy Agyapong, Agriculture, Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization, Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance, and Justina Marigold, Local Government.

The others are Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure, Hassan Tampuli, Transport, Edward Asomani, Security, Michael Oquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs, Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports, Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Ama Serwaa, Gender, Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Health and Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education as Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs respectively.

This was contained in a statement from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign Team which noted that “The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe